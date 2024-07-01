CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

ACNDF stock opened at C$0.73 on Monday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

