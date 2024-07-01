Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CDIO stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDIO

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.