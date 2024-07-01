CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 256,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,168. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

