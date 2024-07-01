Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.