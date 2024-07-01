CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $3,394,226.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $3,394,226.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,041.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,041 shares of company stock worth $6,195,175. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

HCI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $92.38. 208,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,197. The company has a market cap of $968.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

