CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,032 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,913 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

