CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.93. 1,394,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

