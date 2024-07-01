Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 876,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Cenntro stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 238.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

