Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 187,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,306. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $654.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.