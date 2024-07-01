Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ceragon Networks Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
