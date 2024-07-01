Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $308,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,801 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

