Chico Wealth RIA Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
