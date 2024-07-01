China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

CIADY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 30,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,552. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.