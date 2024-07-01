China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 7,016,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

