Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 2.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 4,480,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,305,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

