Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises 1.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 120,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,877. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

