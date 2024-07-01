Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 26,766,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,869,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

