Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 157.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,504,000 after purchasing an additional 426,876 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 118.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,624. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.