Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,934 shares of company stock worth $139,262,073. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

