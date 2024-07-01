Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. 693,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.