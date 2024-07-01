Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $78.51. 19,845,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,681. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

