Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. 44,281,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

