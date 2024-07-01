Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.61. 3,149,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.50 and its 200 day moving average is $453.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

