Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,838,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

