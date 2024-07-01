Claro Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.34. 2,221,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

