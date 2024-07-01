Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,129. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

