Claro Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,765,000 after buying an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.