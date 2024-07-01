Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

