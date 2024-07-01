Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Toro by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $20,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 2.3 %

TTC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,036. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

