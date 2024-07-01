Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 4.75% of Tema Luxury ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Luxury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LUX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. Tema Luxury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Tema Luxury ETF Profile

The Tema Luxury ETF (LUX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term growth from an actively managed portfolio of global companies that provide luxury goods and services. LUX was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Tema.

