Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 2,923 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

BMY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.30. 15,973,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,763,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.