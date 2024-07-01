Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

GBTC stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,389. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.