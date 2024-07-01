Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 478,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
