CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.50. 2,092,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 1-year low of $180.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.