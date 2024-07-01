Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 10,812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
VGLT stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.69.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
