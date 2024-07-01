Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 10,812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VGLT stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.