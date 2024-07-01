Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

OTCMKTS COGNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.