Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
OTCMKTS COGNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Cogna Educação
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.