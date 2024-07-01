Comparing NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 3.83% 5.87% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $150.68 million 4.27 $9.82 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $59.80 million 0.47 $2.02 million $0.99 10.88

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and multi-state equipment financing services. It serves its customers through offices, as well as correspondence, telephone, and online banking. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

