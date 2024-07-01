CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,684,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 800,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,797,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,684,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

