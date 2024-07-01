Compound (COMP) Price Hits $49.72 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $49.72 or 0.00078811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $415.66 million and $32.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,421 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,406.94342065 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.16852906 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $27,892,985.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

