Compound Price Reaches $50.52 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $50.52 or 0.00079850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $422.33 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,407 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,399.09369589 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.96060907 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $34,309,526.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

