Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of CMDXF stock remained flat at $9.32 on Monday. 7,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

