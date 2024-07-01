Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Concordium has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and $1.03 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,252,514,220 coins and its circulating supply is 9,651,055,798 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

