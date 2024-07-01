Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.20 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $690.96 million and $41.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,945.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00609776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00118071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,618,225 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,611,705 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,016,305,849.89 with 4,141,305,835.1 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16620102 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $30,081,081.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

