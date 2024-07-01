Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.22% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Down 1.9 %

VCEL stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,498.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

