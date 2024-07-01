Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.29% of Valvoline worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,087. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

