Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 131,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 609.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,948 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,601. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

