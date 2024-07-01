Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 424 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

