Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. 5,535,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,899. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.