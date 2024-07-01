Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.55 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,509. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $357.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,330 shares of company stock valued at $65,582,187. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.