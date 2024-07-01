Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $25.96 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.38% of SPS Commerce worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $23,356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $18,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.10. 205,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,809. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

